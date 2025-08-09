Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $352,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Metropolitan Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,427.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,524.55. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,516.56. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,281 shares of company stock worth $4,299,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

MCB stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group raised their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

