Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $275,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

NWN stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.47%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $314,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,730.36. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $923,455. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

