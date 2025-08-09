Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $390,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

WNS Price Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $74.89 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.13 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

