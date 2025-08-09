Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

GSG stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

