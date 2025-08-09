Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 34.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Nelnet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

