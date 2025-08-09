Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,305 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genesco were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 7,348.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $473.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $581,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,954,491. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Further Reading

