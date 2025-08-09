Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,631 United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in United States Cellular by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.22 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

