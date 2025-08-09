Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,402 Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 25.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,103,000 after purchasing an additional 378,545 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Zai Lab Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.66 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $249,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,171.26. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,535. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Profile



Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

