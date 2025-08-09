Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,836.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $108.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

