Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

