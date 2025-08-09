Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. CWM LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of IHRT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iHeartMedia

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,441,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,418,494.58. This represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.