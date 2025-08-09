Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 909.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $53.41 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 510.0%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -572.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

