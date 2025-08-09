Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,688 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 795,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 2,004,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,851,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $18.57 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,975.05. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $1,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 111,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,044.69. The trade was a 47.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,622,185 shares of company stock worth $40,411,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

