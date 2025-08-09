Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $187.01 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

