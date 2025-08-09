Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,315 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 51.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,116.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTTR

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.