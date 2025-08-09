Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,945 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Paylocity by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 41.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Paylocity by 89.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Stephens began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $176.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

