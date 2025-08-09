Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,069 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:RHP opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60.

Insider Activity

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.