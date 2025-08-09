Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 711 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $77,172,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $11,482,000.

FUTU stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $174.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.08.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

