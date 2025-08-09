Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,773 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 106,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.