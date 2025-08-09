Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $369,000 Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 23.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $1,544,566.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,938.71. The trade was a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta sold 7,279 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $233,947.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,546.62. This trade represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,219. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.08. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veritex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veritex

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.