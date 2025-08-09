Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 431,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 2,854,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $32,713,796.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

