Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

