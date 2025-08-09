Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 44.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 3,846.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 7.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.3%

BNTX opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.23. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

