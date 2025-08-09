Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,250 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,604,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,722,000 after purchasing an additional 964,657 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.