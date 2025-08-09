Mathes Company Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average of $208.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

