McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,273,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 400,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,762.35. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,500. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $2,645,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

