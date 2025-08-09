Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $341,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,088,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $408,025,000 after purchasing an additional 68,704 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,041,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $390,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 814,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $305,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,921,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $522.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.85 and its 200-day moving average is $438.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.