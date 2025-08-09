Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – August 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Crocs, Sharplink Gaming, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization typically between $2 billion and $10 billion. They offer a blend of growth potential—similar to smaller firms—and greater stability than small caps, making them a popular choice for investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 120,480,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,710,063. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Crocs (CROX)

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

CROX stock traded down $30.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.39. 16,941,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $151.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ:SBET traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,557,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 101,430,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,169,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,300,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,432,375. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

See Also