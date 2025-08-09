Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,422 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.99. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

