Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:MEG opened at $26.09 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $904.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,378,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,734,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,292,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,281,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 539,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

