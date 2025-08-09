Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, Live Nation Entertainment, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are pre‐recorded, royalty‐free music tracks that can be licensed for use in films, videos, advertisements and other multimedia projects. They’re typically organized into libraries by genre, mood or instrumentation, and made available under straightforward usage licenses. By tapping into these ready-made tracks, creators save time and money compared with commissioning original compositions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.10. 73,643,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,478,195. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.83. 31,470,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,083,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $18.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $685.16. 2,048,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,023. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $700.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,470,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,313. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697,744. The company has a market cap of $287.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $157.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Read More