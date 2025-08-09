Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

