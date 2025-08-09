Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1%

OTIS stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

