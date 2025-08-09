Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $87.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This represents a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,126 shares of company stock worth $20,082,409. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

