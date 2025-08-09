N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.3125.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NABL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $8.30 to $8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.94 and a beta of 0.62. N-able has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in N-able by 1,030.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in N-able by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in N-able by 1,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

