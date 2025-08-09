Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Apple Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

