Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 35,294 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,636,000 after buying an additional 188,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,812 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 899,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after buying an additional 331,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

