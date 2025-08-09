Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,301,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KB opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

