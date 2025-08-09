Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $294,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $918,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $699,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $3,259,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

