Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 639,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,028 shares during the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,180,000 after buying an additional 174,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DLB opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,724.50. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,391. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.