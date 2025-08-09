NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $46.98 on Friday. NewJersey Resources has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewJersey Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

