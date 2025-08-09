NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in July

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,300 shares, anincreaseof53.7% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXON stock opened at C$20.54 on Friday. NEXON has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$21.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.15.

Get NEXON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXON in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.