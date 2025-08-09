NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

