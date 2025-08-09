Northland Capmk Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Honest in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get Honest alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Honest has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Honest had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.18 million.

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $182,949.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 883,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,373.96. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dorria L. Ball sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $25,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,354.04. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $881,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 11,727.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 6,101.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.