Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,682 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,910,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novanta by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 457,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

