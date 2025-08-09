Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 6.7% After Strong Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.42. 24,695,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 11,136,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 4.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

