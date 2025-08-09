Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OII

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.