Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 18,931.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZEUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.