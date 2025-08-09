ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGS opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $82.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

