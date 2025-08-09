Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,000 shares, anincreaseof55.3% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18. Otsuka has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $32.41.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

