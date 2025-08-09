Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,000 shares, anincreaseof55.3% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18. Otsuka has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $32.41.
Otsuka Company Profile
